Mediagenix acquires Spideo

Mediagenix, a specialist in software solutions for content strategy, value management and scheduling, has announced its acquisition of Spideo, the specialist in humanised content recommendations, transparent personalisation, and enhanced catalogue discovery.

This strategic acquisition aims to level the technological playing field with streaming giants, by unlocking smart content discovery for all. Mediagenix said the combined strengths of Mediagenix and Spideo will provide media companies with a powerful toolkit, to effectively optimise audience engagement and revenue generation.

“The acquisition of Spideo is a significant milestone for Mediagenix,” said Fabrice Maquignon, CEO of Mediagenix. “Content discovery and personalisation are crucial to reducing churn, boosting engagement, and driving monetisation. By integrating Spideo’s cutting-edge solutions into our existing offerings, we are uniquely positioned to provide our customers with the most efficient approach to programming the right content for the right audience at the right time and through the right channels. It allows us to tap into new market segments and better support media companies in realising their strategic business goals. Together, we can build the industry’s leading content value management platform and empower our customers to achieve technological parity with the biggest names in the streaming industry.”

Spideo will now operate under the Mediagenix brand.

“This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Spideo,” commented Gabriel Mandelbaum, CEO of Spideo. “We started out 15 years ago with a product vision and we were able to build and deploy it thanks to our trusting customers : ADN, Bouygues Télécom, Canal+, Claro, France Télévisions, Globo, Sky+, Televisa and Thales. Our mission of maximising viewer engagement through intuitive content discovery, is perfectly matched with Mediagenix.”

“Joining forces with Mediagenix allows us to scale our solutions and reach a broader market while staying true to our core values of transparency, trust, and controllability,” added Thibault D’Orso, CRO of Spideo. “Mediagenix shares our passion for powerful data visualisation, meaningful recommendations, and transparent, fully controllable outcomes. Together, we can shape the future of content recommendation, personalisation and discovery.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.