TiVo announces Europe expansion

TiVo, a wholly-owned subsidiary of entertainment technology company Xperi, has expanded its footprint across Europe with its personalised content discovery platform for smart TV, operator and automotive solutions, now in 38 European markets and across 18 major brands. TiVo says the expanded footprint for content discovery services allows the company to aid its partners in addressing the continuously growing challenge of discovery in a fragmented streaming landscape.

In the upcoming UK Video Trends Report for Q2 2024, it is revealed that consumers in the UK use an average of 6.5 content sources, with an average monthly spending of nearly £75. Additionally, 61 per cent of consumers use more than one app in a typical viewing session and over 50 per cent of respondents consider it a significant pain point to browse multiple apps to find something to watch.

TiVo’s personalised content discovery platform leverages artificial intelligence algorithms to analyse viewing habits, preferences and regional cultural nuances. By integrating data from multiple streaming services, traditional broadcasters and local content providers, TiVo’s super aggregation offers a seamless user experience in discovering relevant shows, movies, live TV and even sports programmes. The platform provides consumers with personalised and curated content, helping viewers navigate the vast sea of available content while also enabling content creators to reach their target audiences more effectively.

The personalised content discovery platform is backed by TiVo’s advanced metadata solutions, which aim to solve common user frustrations around finding and accessing desired content across multiple platforms. By pairing content availability data with normalised program metadata, TiVo enables seamless universal search, discovery and personalisation capabilities for its operators.

TiVo Broadband, which launched in the US earlier this year and is now available in Europe, is aiming to transform the content experience through super aggregation and advanced discovery for broadband-only customers. This operator-branded solution provides integrated access and advanced search, discovery and recommendations to FAST, AVoD, OTT and live TV, as well as content from a variety of SVoD channels tailored to a broadband-only customer base.

“Our goal is to revolutionise the way viewers discover content by providing a seamless and personalised experience,” said Gabriel Cosgrave, general manager of EMEA for Xperi. “Our expanded European offerings represent a significant step forward in addressing the complex needs of our customers. We are not only simplifying content discovery but also enabling our partners to deliver more engaging and relevant content to their audiences through the introduction of TiVo Broadband. With this solution, we are bringing TV and OTT content to broadband-only customers which is attractive to the growing broadband market.”