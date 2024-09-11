BBC Earth FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus in EMEA

BBC Studios and Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, have announced the launch of the BBC Earth FAST channel in EMEA. The channel is now available in Benelux, France, Germany, Italy and the Nordics.

BBC Earth will include BBC Studios’ award-winning factual content, from natural history productions to investigative and inspirational documentaries. Programming includes, landmark natural history series Dynasties (available in Benelux), which follows five extraordinary animals fighting for their own survival and he future of their dynasties; Alaskan based documentary, Life Below Zero (available in Italy); BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s landmark series Frozen Planet (available in the Nordics), and Dolphins Spy in the Pod (available in France) where hidden cameras go into the heart of the dolphins’ world.

Available to stream 24/7 and watch on-demand with only an internet connection on Samsung devices, BBC Earth will feature tailored content offerings to each region.

Kasia Jablonska, Director of Digital and On-Demand at BBC Studios, commented: “The launch of BBC Earth is a testament to the strength of the BBC’s brands and global appeal. BBC Studios has seen exponential growth in the FAST space over the past few years and this is down to the quality of the content catalogue. We are so proud to cement our partnership with Samsung TV Plus with yet another incredible collaboration, introducing BBC Earth as a FAST channel in EMEA. We have tailored the content offering in each region, providing a unique experience to everyone. I know audiences of all ages are going to adore this channel, I can’t wait for them to stream it.”

Jennifer Batty, Director of Content Partnerships, Samsung TV Plus and The Art Store, added: “BBC nature shows and documentaries have a magnetic power that regularly brings audiences together around the TV. In recent years, Sir David Attenborough’s journeys around the world have attracted millions of global viewers and now, many Samsung TV Plus audiences can enjoy the interesting and adventurous content whenever they want. It reflects our passion at Samsung TV Plus to supercharge our service with some of the best broadcaster content – expanding the opportunity for audiences to enjoy the nation’s most premium programmes in more ways.”