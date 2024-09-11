Channel 4 Paralympics watched by 20m

Channel 4 has reported that its coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games reached 20 million viewers across linear and streaming – one third (33 per cent) of the total TV population – and helped the channel to its biggest audience share in 12 years.

Based on data covering the Opening Ceremony and the eleven days of competitive action, the channel secured a total audience share of 8.8 per cent; up 23 per cent on the Tokyo 2020 Games and up 74 per cent against the channel’s average share over the past year. Across the week to September 8th, Channel 4 secured its biggest share of viewing since the conclusion of the London Paralympic Games in September 2012.

Viewers watched a total of 7.3 billion viewer minutes across linear and streaming, up from 4.9 billion for Tokyo 2020. Meanwhile, Channel 4’s streaming views are up 85 per cent on that achieved across the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

On social, Paralympics content has so far generated 41 million views across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. More than 2.4 million livestreams and 2.1 million non-live streams were recorded on Channel 4’s YouTube channel.

Meanwhile on TikTok, 30 million views were recorded as fans flocked to watch clips such as Dan Pembroke’s (pictured) record-breaking javelin throw. On Instagram, Channel 4’s Paralympics account secured 6.6 million views as fans tuned into watch Jonnie Peacock’s plea for more inclusion for para sports.

The record-breaking performances from ParalympicsGB athletes have proved a big hit with young viewers, with Channel 4 recording its biggest-ever share of young viewers for a Paralympic Games. Channel 4’s linear TV share – 12 per cent – of the 16-to-34 audience, surpassed its coverage of London 2012 and is up more than 44 per cent versus Tokyo 2020 and 122 per cent against the channel’s average share over the past year.

Popular moments from Channel 4’s coverage of the Games included:

Jonnie Peacock landing sliver in the Men’s 4×100 metre relay (1.5 million peak).

Tully Kearney’s gold in the Women’s 200 metre Freestyle S5 final (1.6 million peak)

David Weir’s ultimately unsuccessful bid for a third Paralympics gold medal in the men’s T54 1500 metres (1.5 million peak).

Channel 4’s live coverage for the Closing Ceremony attracted an average audience of 1.1 milion viewers – an increase of +200 per cent on the average audience for the Closing Ceremony at Tokyo 2020.

Coverage around the Opening Ceremony attained a 16-34 share of 22.5 per cent.

Alex Mahon, CEO, Channel 4, said: “I am incredibly proud of Channel 4’s role as broadcaster of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Our accessible coverage – with more hours broadcast than ever before presented by a ground-breaking presenting line-up – has been a joy to watch. The sport has been incredible, the feedback from the athletes on what it means for them has been inspiring and the volume of sign-ups to Every Body Moves represents a positive step forward. Our innovative line-up of presenters, pundits and reporters entertained, educated and celebrated great live sport, while we leave a legacy in Cardiff in the first fully accessible gallery and production hub. Today’s announcement of record viewing figures underlines continued progress on our strategy to reach both new digital audiences while serving our existing linear viewers.”