CraftsyTV now on Fubo

TN Marketing, the Minnesota-based international media distribution company, whose brand portfolio includes the SVoD creative community Craftsy, has announced that the CraftsyTV FAST channel is now available on the sports-first live TV streaming platform, Fubo.

Now Fubo subscribers have 24/7 access to CraftsyTV and its curated programming, featuring expert instruction and DIY videos in a wide range of creative categories such as knitting, crochet, painting, baking, quilting, sewing and more. Audiences can find inspiration through a constant stream of educational, informative, and entertaining original programming on CraftsyTV.

This launch coincides with CraftsyTV’s National Sewing Month. Viewers can tune in to daily programming blocks to get DIY ideas for handmade projects.



Also featured in the month of September is home rejuvenation content as CraftsyTV airs daily Home Improvement series delivering new project ideas, tutorials and DIY lessons to freshen up their homes.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding CraftsyTV’s audience with this launch on Fubo,” said Jim Kopp, COO of TN Marketing, parent company of Craftsy. “We look forward to introducing new viewers to inspiring how-to video content and specialty programming. From cooking series to sewing shows, our creative library celebrates the most popular maker passions and project ideas.”