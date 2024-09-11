DStv clamps down on piracy

MultiChoice, which controls the DStv portfolio of pay-TV channels for Africa, has secured another victory against local signal pirates. The target of their action is Internet streaming site Waka TV.

An individual was arrested in Germiston, a city East of Johannesburg. The suspect is accused of theft, fraud, money laundering and violations of the Cybercrimes Act. MultiChoice said police have “uncovered detailed financial records linking the suspect to another high-profile target. Investigators have now broadened the scope of the investigation, with authorities expecting further arrests related to this network”,

Frikkie Jonker, broadcasting cybersecurity anti-piracy director at MultiChoice-backed Irdeto, said more raids on resellers and outlets linked to Waka TV are imminent.

The latest raid marks the fifth major operation by MultiChoice to tackle content piracy in South Africa in the past three months.

“This latest enforcement action is part of an ongoing nationwide crackdown on piracy spearheaded by local authorities in collaboration with the MultiChoice anti-piracy department,” MultiChoice added in a statement. “During the raid, the suspect was apprehended for allegedly aiding one of the investigation’s informants. The suspect is accused of allegedly providing an illegal internet streaming device intended to facilitate unauthorised access to SuperSport content,” it said.

“The suspect has been identified as an alleged reseller connected to Waka TV, one of the most notorious piracy rings currently operating across Africa. During the operation, the authorities seized various items, including an alleged illicit streaming device, banners advertising unauthorised sales of DStv Premium content, and a mobile phone containing the contact details of several individuals who allegedly paid for the illegal service,” said MultiChoice.