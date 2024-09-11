LG Ad Solutions launches Innovation Labs

LG Ad Solutions has announced the launch of Innovation Labs, a division that is says will focus on “developing breakthrough technologies that drive leapfrog innovations in CTV advertising, content personalisation, and hyper-customisation for viewers”.

Under the leadership of Chief Technology Officer Dave Rudnick, the Innovation Labs will develop new technologies and methodologies to enhance how advertisers and content publishers connect with audiences on CTV platforms. By leveraging LG’s data capabilities and partnerships, the Labs team will aim to create more personalised, engaging, and effective advertising experiences. This includes working on hyper-customisation techniques to tailor content and ads to individual viewer preferences, ensuring a more relevant and enjoyable experience.

“At LG Ad Solutions, we are committed to exploring new frontiers in data-driven personalisation and delivering highly customised user experiences,” said Rudnick. “From planning and scheduling to segmentation, personalisation, delivery, and reporting there are many new technologies at our disposal, which create opportunities to evolve the ad business. This is why we created Innovation Labs — to test new strategies and collaborate with companies, startups, and technologies in a simulated ecosystem, enabling us to validate these models before integrating them into our business. We aim to push the boundaries of CTV advertising and redefine how viewers interact with content and ads while making the experience as seamless and engaging as possible.”

Innovation Labs will explore CTV advertising through interactive ad formats, advanced analytics, and cutting-edge targeting, equipping advertisers to deliver precise messages to audiences. Additionally, the Labs will prioritise content personalisation, using viewer behaviour analysis to curate content that enhances satisfaction and engagement.