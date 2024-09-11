MediaKind, ThinkAnalytics partnership

MediaKind, a specialist in media technology services and solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with ThinkAnalytics, bringing advanced AI-powered content discovery and advertising solutions to MediaFirst TV Platform customers.

The integration of the Think360 suite will enhance MediaFirst’s existing core recommendation engine, with AI-driven functionalities. Some of the world’s biggest service providers will now benefit from ThinkAnalytics’ personalised content discovery, advertising optimisation, and intuitive natural language search capabilities.

Ashish Patel, President, Operator Platforms, MediaKind, said: “This partnership takes our MediaFirst TV Platform to the next level. By integrating ThinkAnalytics’ advanced AI tools, we’re delivering more than just recommendation services – we’re empowering MediaFirst customers with a foundation for long-term innovation, making content more accessible and advertising more relevant. These new features enhance their ability to rapidly test and adapt , making data-driven decisions to optimise streaming services, while delivering an enriched user experience that will ultimately increase retention and monetisation.”

In-depth analytics from ThinkInsight allows operators to measure UI performance and optimise their content strategy, while editorial tools and flexible balancing of content sources allow users to find exactly what they want, even as content libraries and super-aggregated services continue to expand.

Eddie Young, Chairman at ThinkAnalytics, added: “We’re excited to bring our advanced AI solutions to MediaFirst customers, enabling them to deliver tailored, contextually rich viewer experiences. Our collaboration with MediaKind will ensure MediaFirst users benefit from breakthrough innovations in personalised content discovery, GenAI and optimised advertising offerings.”