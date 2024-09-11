Ofcom monitors Openreach independence

UK comms regulator Ofcom has published its latest monitoring report on digital infrastructure provider Openreach’s independence.

Since 2018, Openreach has been legally separated from BT and Ofcom has imposed rules on the company designed to support competition and investment in faster networks. In that time, availability of full-fibre broadband in the UK has increased from 6 per cent to more than 60 per cent, and average speeds and data use have doubled.

The continued rapid rise of full fibre underlines the importance of Ofcom’s work to monitor Openreach and make sure it treats different communications providers fairly. It has been meeting with BT’s rivals to listen to their concerns and has not found sufficient evidence to open any new formal investigations over the last year.

During this period, says it has seen evidence of efforts by BT Group to renew and refresh its engagement with the framework that underpins Openreach’s independence. This follows the appointment of a new CEO, Allison Kirkby, who served as a non-executive director on BT’s sub-committee charged with monitoring its compliance with the independence arrangements.

Ofcom confirms that it will continue to meet regularly with BT’s rivals and is prepared to take enforcement action to hold BT and Openreach to account when necessary.