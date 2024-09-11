Pluto TV expands FAST news channel line-up

Pluto TV has announced the debut of a number of FAST channels dedicated to global and local news coverage across multiple international markets.

FAST channels launching on Pluto TV include four channels from CBC News/Radio-Canada set to launch next month on Pluto TV in Canada, including CBC News Explore, CBC News Toronto, CBC News British Columbia and Radio-Canada Info, providing the latest news from across Canada and around the world; CNN International in UK, Germany, Switzerland and Austria and CNN Fast in UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, France, Italy and Spain; and Reuters FAST channel is now available in Canada, the UK and the Nordics.

Katrina Kowalski, Senior Vice President, International Content Programming and Acquisitions at Pluto TV, commented: “With the debut of CBC/Radio-Canada, CNN Fast, CNN International and Reuters on Pluto TV, we are providing both global and local news coverage to our fans, connecting our audiences with every community they belong to. By expanding our local, geo-targeted news offerings, we ensure our viewers remain updated on the most important global news, but also on what happens within their communities, enhancing their viewing experience with timely content, and getting one step closer to our mission to entertain the planet.”

In the UK, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, Pluto TV will offer CNN International for the best in global news alongside a range of business, travel, technology, and lifestyle programming from around the world. Ahead of the US election day on November 5th, viewers will be able to follow every twist on the campaign trail during the final critical weeks of the race to the White House.

CNN Fast, launching in Pluto TV in UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, France, Italy, and Spain, is a curated channel of short-form videos and offers a way for audiences to watch a range of quick-paced, internationally focused CNN content across entertainment, business, sport and major news events.

In the UK, Nordics and Canada, Reuters will provide global news coverage. Reuters reporting moves markets, serves the public interest and aims to power its audience with global intelligence.

Pluto TV in Canada is adding four channels from CBC/Radio-Canada:

CBC News Explore – CBC News Explore goes beyond the headlines to offer a deeper dive into the stories and conversations that shape our lives, including daily programme About That with Andrew Chang.

CBC News British Columbia and CBC News Toronto – Part of CBC News’ expanding lineup of local FAST channels, CBC News BC and CBC News Toronto provide Canadians with 24/7 coverage of breaking news, weather, headlines and local stories.

Radio-Canada Info (French language) – The Radio-Canada Information FAST channel offers a lineup of newscasts, features and current affairs shows covering topics ranging from the environment and the arts to sports and social issues.

