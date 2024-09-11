Report: Spending slows on European productions

Total spending on European original works (excluding news and sports rights) amounted to €22 billion in 2023, reflecting a slower growth after the post-pandemic rebound, according to the European Audiovisual Observatory.

For the purpose of the report, titled Audiovisual services spending on original European content, Europe refers to EU27, Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Montenegro, North Macedonia, the Republic of Moldova, Norway, Serbia, Switzerland, Türkiye, the UK and Ukraine.

Global streamers’ spending increased by 34 per cent in 2023 (vs 104 per cent in 2022) to reach €5.7 billion and accounted for 26 per cent of all spending on European original content. Global streamers’ investments in original European content continued to grow as Europe captures a growing share of global streamers’ investments in content.

The UK and Spain together accounted for 53 per cent of global streamers’ spending on original European content.



Further highlights: