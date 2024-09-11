Report: US Hispanic sports fans drive record viewership
September 11, 2024
Nielsen, the specialist in audience measurement, data and analytics, has released data demonstrating how the Hispanic population is influencing the US sports landscape.
In the report Fanáticos: Nielsenʼs playbook on Hispanic audiences, sports and media engagement, Nielsen spotlights how Latinos are driving higher engagement than ever before to sporting events, and bringing along all US audiences.
The latest trend is evident in the growth of viewership of Copa América and the UEFA Champions League. The 2024 Copa América Final drew more than 12 million US viewers, becoming the most-watched Copa Final in the US. Of this number, 53 per cent of viewers were Hispanic. The 2024 UEFA Champions League Final also set records with 9.5 million US viewers, 40 per cent of whom were Hispanic. This serves as a testament to the increasing Hispanic influence in the US, as soccer has deep ties to Hispanic culture, supported by the enthusiasm of its fans.
In addition, Nielsen’s report indicates that Hispanic viewership numbers for US mainstream sports have risen. The Hispanic audience number for the NCAA Women’s Championship rocketed by 354 per cent between 2021 and 2024, tripling since 2016. The percentage of Hispanic viewers for the Super Bowl has increased from 10 per cent in 2016 to 14 per cent in 2024 and for the World Series, from 10 per cent in 2016 to 15 per cent in 2023. This illustrates how Hispanic fans are bringing their passion to US sports.
The report also highlights that Hispanic enthusiasm for sports presents ongoing opportunities for brand engagement. Hispanic sports fans are 39 per cent more likely to recommend a company and 37 per cent more likely to feel loyal to a brand if it sponsors a sport they follow. Brands can build their reach in the Hispanic community by working with content analysis, influencer athletes, and user-generated content related to both men’s and women’s sports leagues.
“This report provides brands with deeper insights into how Hispanic fans engage with sports media and are shaping the future of US sports culture,” said Stacie de Armas, SVP of Inclusive Insights, Intelligence and Innovation at Nielsen. “As Hispanic fans drive new trends in sports viewership, brands, leagues and media rights holders have a unique opportunity to connect with a passionate, growing and influential audience.”
Other report highlights include:
- Hispanic audiences are driving more viewers to streaming platforms, as the population makes up nearly 50 per cent of all streaming viewership. Hispanic audiences spend an average of 25 hours per week watching TV, nearly 14 hours of which are using CTV devices.
- The US Hispanic population spends almost one more hour each week on social media on their smartphones than the general population.
- Lionel Messi’s 2023 arrival in Major League Soccer secured a key place for soccer in the US and attracted an audience that extends beyond the Hispanic community. Messi’s move to Inter Miami increased US viewership numbers by 300 per cent for his debut match on Apple TV+.
- Hispanic athletes have a growing impact around the world, using social media as a tool. Messi leads in terms of follower count and average media value per post on Instagram, followed by boxer Canelo Alvarez and gymnast Rebeca Andrade.
- Copa América has gained traction among non-Hispanic viewers, a testament to the increasing influence and universal appeal of soccer. Over the past three tournaments, the percentage of non-Hispanic US viewers has increased from 27 per cent to 47 per cent.
- The US Hispanic population is 32 per cent more likely to consider a brand for the first time if it sponsors an event or sport they follow.