Report: US Hispanic sports fans drive record viewership

Nielsen, the specialist in audience measurement, data and analytics, has released data demonstrating how the Hispanic population is influencing the US sports landscape.

In the report Fanáticos: Nielsenʼs playbook on Hispanic audiences, sports and media engagement, Nielsen spotlights how Latinos are driving higher engagement than ever before to sporting events, and bringing along all US audiences.

The latest trend is evident in the growth of viewership of Copa América and the UEFA Champions League. The 2024 Copa América Final drew more than 12 million US viewers, becoming the most-watched Copa Final in the US. Of this number, 53 per cent of viewers were Hispanic. The 2024 UEFA Champions League Final also set records with 9.5 million US viewers, 40 per cent of whom were Hispanic. This serves as a testament to the increasing Hispanic influence in the US, as soccer has deep ties to Hispanic culture, supported by the enthusiasm of its fans.

In addition, Nielsen’s report indicates that Hispanic viewership numbers for US mainstream sports have risen. The Hispanic audience number for the NCAA Women’s Championship rocketed by 354 per cent between 2021 and 2024, tripling since 2016. The percentage of Hispanic viewers for the Super Bowl has increased from 10 per cent in 2016 to 14 per cent in 2024 and for the World Series, from 10 per cent in 2016 to 15 per cent in 2023. This illustrates how Hispanic fans are bringing their passion to US sports.

The report also highlights that Hispanic enthusiasm for sports presents ongoing opportunities for brand engagement. Hispanic sports fans are 39 per cent more likely to recommend a company and 37 per cent more likely to feel loyal to a brand if it sponsors a sport they follow. Brands can build their reach in the Hispanic community by working with content analysis, influencer athletes, and user-generated content related to both men’s and women’s sports leagues.

“This report provides brands with deeper insights into how Hispanic fans engage with sports media and are shaping the future of US sports culture,” said Stacie de Armas, SVP of Inclusive Insights, Intelligence and Innovation at Nielsen. “As Hispanic fans drive new trends in sports viewership, brands, leagues and media rights holders have a unique opportunity to connect with a passionate, growing and influential audience.”

Other report highlights include: