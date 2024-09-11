Spain: Movistar, Vodafone renew fibre optic deal

Movistar and Vodafone have signed a MoU to renew their fibre optic agreement (initially signed in 2017) whereby the latter will be able to continue using the Movistar network to provide services across Spain. The deal comes two months after both companies had agreed to set up a joint-venture with 3.5 million FTTH homes and 1.4 million connected customers and a 40 per cent market penetration.

With the new deal, Vodafone is seeking to reach up to 13 million FTTH homes in the country, 5 million more than the initial agreement signed in 2017, according to a report in The Objective.

Vodafone is also planning to reach the total 28 million Telefónica passed homes by adding further agreements – such as the one with MasOrange – to share networks. If successful in its plans, Vodafone will be able to capture broadband customers throughout Spain with fibre optic broadband.

Currently, Vodafone is providing telco services to 2.7 million fixed broadband customers, 1.3 million pay-TV subscribers and 13.6 million mobile customers.