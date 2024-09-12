A+E Networks EMEA now Hearst

A+E Networks EMEA announced has rebranded. The international broadcaster, which operates across the UK, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, is fully owned by Hearst and will now operate under the new name of Hearst Networks EMEA.

Hearst Networks EMEA will continue to be comprised of four companies: Hearst Networks UK, a long-standing joint venture with Sky operating across the UK, Nordics, Benelux, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; Hearst Networks Germany, Hearst Networks Italia, and COSMO Spain, each of which is wholly owned by Hearst.

Dean Possenniskie, Managing Director at Hearst Networks EMEA, commented: “We are proud to unveil our new company name as we continue to provide the best in quality factual entertainment and share important stories with audiences throughout EMEA. We look forward to building on our success at Hearst and shaping a positive future for all our premium services.”

Hearst Networks EMEA operates the The History Channel and Crime + Investigation, with Blaze engaging viewers in the UK and Cosmo entertaining audiences in Spain. Hearst Networks EMEA operates 29 linear channels and 20 SVoD services, all tailored locally for different countries.