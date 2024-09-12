Labrune renewed at LFP

Vincent Labrune, incumbent president of French football league LFP, has been re-elected for a second four-year term, securing a large majority of 85.67 per cent. The league’s administrative board preferred the current president to the challenger, and former Canal+ sport executive Cyril Linette.

Following the award of Ligue 1 2024-2029 French TV rights to streaming platform DAZN, Labrune was criticised for management of the process. He initially promised French clubs that the TV rights would top the billion euros mark, but failed to hit this target. The new season was sold for €500 million annually to DAZN and beIN Sports, while the previous TV rights achieved a total of €624 million.

The LFP is now “entering a new era of transformation for French professional football”, it said. This new period will notably be based on the success of DAZN, the fight against illicit piracy, a reduction in expenses and the work of commercial subsidiary LFP Media, LFP adds. In the coming years, the league will mostly have to work to reduce the structural deficit of French clubs.