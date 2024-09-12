UK broadcast regulator Ofcom has published the renewed broadcast licences for Channel 3 (ITV/STV) and Channel 5, securing public service broadcasting on these channels for a further ten years.

Ofcom describes ITV, STV and Channel 5 as an important part of the PSB system, alongside the BBC, Channel 4 and S4C. “Each of the public broadcasters plays a unique role in ensuring that there is something for everyone, so together they can meet the needs and interests of as many different audiences as possible,” it adds.

Publication of the new licences marks the conclusion of a multi-stage relicensing process. First, Ofcom submitted a report to the Secretary of State, setting out its opinion on whether Channel 3 and Channel 5 will be able to fulfil their public service broadcasting obligations at a commercially sustainable cost, over the next ten-year licence period.

Ofcom found there to be a good case for renewal, recognising, among other things, that the channels continue to be valued by audiences and that the current obligations could be commercially sustainable. Ofcom also found that the position of each of the licensees would also be strengthened by planned legislation – now the Media Act.

Having received the Secretary of State’s approval to proceed, it then determined the financial terms on which the licences will be renewed. Channel 3 and Channel 5 accepted these financial terms in March 2024.

The new licences come into force on January 1st 2025 and will remain in place until December 31st 2034.

“This is great news for audiences across the UK, who will continue to benefit from another ten years of high-quality programming and trusted and accurate news from Channel 3 and Channel 5,” declared Vikki Cook, Ofcom Director of Broadcast & Media Policy. “As the sector continues to evolve from a linear to digital first delivery, these licences help underpin the ongoing success of our valued public service broadcasters.

“We’re delighted that our Channel 3 licences for the north and central regions of Scotland have been renewed, helping to ensure the continued delivery of valued public service broadcasting on Channel 3 in Scotland until the end of 2034,” commented Bobby Hain, MD of Broadcast at STV. “We’re proud to be Scotland’s most popular peak time channel, which is testament to a strong schedule of local programming, news and current affairs alongside network content through our agreement with ITV.”

“ITV is pleased to be able to continue its central role in the PSB system – investing more in original UK content than any other commercial broadcaster, for audiences right across the UK, and underpinning the UK’s wider creative industries,” said Magnus Brooke, ITV’s Group Director, Strategy, Policy & Regulation. “Our audience values live television on ITV1 that brings the nation together, from the biggest sporting moments to entertainment for all generations And they also want world class streaming from ITVX. We look forward to working with Ofcom to reform the PSB system, building on the Media Act, to ensure that PSB – both linear and on-demand – is sustainable for the decade ahead.”

“In a world with ever more choice, the value of trusted public service content is more important than ever,” added Sarah Rose, President Channel 5 and UK Regional Lead, Paramount Global. “Today’s announcement will ensure that Channel 5 can continue to play a distinct and complementary role in the UK’s hugely successful PSB ecology for the next decade as we evolve from linear to digital delivery, entertaining audiences with home-grown content that reflects their lives and experiences.”