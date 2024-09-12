Report: Data privacy laws impacting personalised ads

Proximic by Comscore, a division of Comscore and a provider of audience and content targeting solutions for programmatic activation, has released its inaugural State of Privacy in Advertising report. The report compiles industry-wide survey research, delving into the current and anticipated impacts of rapidly evolving data privacy laws in the digital advertising landscape.

The report reveals that 56 per cent of respondents already face limitations in audience targeting in regions where data privacy laws are in place, and that nearly 40 per cent reported experiencing challenges related to audience data availability in impacted locations. In addition, first-party and contextual data are the cornerstone of audience targeting strategies in regions with recently enacted data privacy laws, with 64 per cent of respondents relying on them as their primary approach.

“Our 2024 State of Privacy in Advertising report highlights both the challenges and opportunities that advertisers face as they navigate today’s privacy landscape,” said Rachel Gantz, Managing Director, Proximic by Comscore. “At Proximic by Comscore, we are committed to helping our partners adapt through privacy-centric, AI-driven solutions that deliver impactful targeting without relying on traditional identifiers.”

Key Highlights of the report:

The impact of data privacy laws: 88 per cent of respondents indicated that they anticipate a moderate to significant impact on their ability to deliver personalised advertising in regions with data privacy laws in place, with 28 per cent already significantly adjusting parts of their advertising strategy.

Due to the fragmented nature of today’s data privacy laws, 38 per cent of respondents have had difficulty keeping up with the details and implications of each new law, and 34 per cent have experienced challenges trying to apply differing ad strategies across regions with varying laws in place.

Just under one-third (31 per cent) of respondents have experienced increased costs associated with data privacy compliance efforts.

Audience targeting is expected to face the greatest impact: 61 per cent of respondents expect audience targeting to bear the brunt of privacy law impacts, with 60 per cent adjusting their targeting strategy to accommodate data privacy laws and 59 per cent re-evaluating targeting datasets to comply with new laws.



Leveraging AI and strategic data partnerships: Respondents reported they anticipate AI’s biggest role in maintaining effective targeted advertising while respecting data privacy laws to be improving audience targeting (63 per cent of respondents), followed by improving campaign measurement capabilities (52 per cent of respondents).

