RTL Deutschland, Vodafone expand partnership

RTL Deutschland and Vodafone will continue to bring RTL Deutschland’s content in streaming and linear TV to Vodafone’s 11 million+ TV customers. The partnership between the two companies has now been extended and will be expanded further in the future.

To make it easier for Vodafone customers to access RTL Deutschland’s content and brands in the future, a more comprehensive integration into GigaTV, Vodafone’s TV and entertainment platform, is planned. RTL’s free TV media library content will in future be accessed via the RTL+ app. Vodafone customers will also soon have the opportunity to acces RTL+, the German streaming service with around 5.6 million subscribers, as part of the ‘Vodafone Happy’ benefits programme.

In addition, Vodafone customers have access to a total of nine free and four pay-TV channels from RTL Deutschland nationwide in the entire Vodafone cable network and via the OTT offers when booking the corresponding programme package. Specifically, these are the free TV channels RTL, VOX, Nitro, ntv, Super RTL, RTLup, RTLZwei, VOXup and TOGGOplus as well as the pay-TV channels RTL Crime, RTL Living, GEO Television & Geo Wild.

Andre Prahl, Chief Distribution Officer RTL Deutschland, commented: “We are pleased to further expand and extend our good partnership with Vodafone. The comprehensive agreement ensures Vodafone customers access to the wide range of content and popular brands of RTL Deutschland. At the same time, the agreement is an important step in expanding the reach of our streaming service RTL+ while securing the linear distribution of our TV channels. Together with Vodafone, we will continue to develop new TV offers and products from which users benefit.”

Marc Albers, acting head of private customers at Vodafone, added: “We are happy to continue our long-standing collaboration with RTL Deutschland. It is a win-win situation for both sides: Our TV customers will continue to have access to RTL’s attractive entertainment offerings and benefit from cloud-based recording options and other convenient functions on GigaTV. At the same time, RTL can use its access to millions of cable households and develop new TV offerings with us.”