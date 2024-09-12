Study: WRC-23 challenges for N. American 5G, 6G

Key outcomes from the International Telecommunication Union’s World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23) in November 2023 highlighted the spectrum challenges for the North American wireless cellular industry, according to the findings of a study, Spectrum in North America: The Impact of WRC-23, from trade body 5G Americas.

“The spectrum identified for international mobile telecommunications in North America is heavily encumbered, with significant challenges related to coexistence and relocation of incumbent services particularly in bands like 3.1-3.45 GHz and 7.125-8.4 GHz,” notes Viet Nguyen, Vice President of PR and Technology at 5G Americas.

WRC-23 highlighted the need for new exclusive use of internationally harmonised spectrum bands to strengthen the region’s leadership in 5G and future 6G technologies. Decisions made at WRC-23 are pivotal for North America, affecting key spectrum bands such as 3.3-3.4 GHz, 3.6-3.8 GHz, and 10-10.5 GHz, which are essential for enhancing capacity, coverage, and overall network performance.

Additionally, upper mid-band frequencies are seen as the most promising for economical, wide area 6G deployments. The upper mid-band spectrum, particularly within the 7.125-15.35 GHz frequency range, is identified as best suited to met future mobile network demands because of its capacity and coverage trade-offs.

Despite some ITU advancements, the United States faces a significant challenge with its current mid-band spectrum allocation, which trails behind global competitors. According to leading wireless associations, the US is currently ranked 13th out of 15 leading global markets for licensed mid-band spectrum. Without timely action, the US could experience a critical short fall of up to 520 MHz compared to leading nations by 2027.

“Spectrum is the oxygen for our industry and North America could be in a deficit soon compared to other countries in the world,” warns Brian Daly, AT&T Fellow and AVP of Standards & Industry Alliances and working group leader on the study. “Collaboration between governments, industry, and international bodies is essential to ensure that the spectrum identified at WRC-23 is available under suitable regulatory conditions.”

“As cellular connectivity demands increase, industry stakeholders must collaborate to maintain North America’s leadership in wireless technology,” states Alexander Brock, Senior Vice President Strategy and Partnership, Rogers. “Securing ample spectrum is about investing in North America’s future and meeting the growing needs of consumers and businesses.”