Swisscom/Vodafone Italia merger probe

The Italian Competition Authority (Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato) has opened an in-depth investigation (Phase II) to assess the acquisition of Vodafone Italia by Swisscom under Italy’s merger control rules.

According to Swisscom, Phase II reviews are not uncommon in the telecommunications sector. Swisscom remains convinced that the transaction is pro-competitive. It says it will continue to work closely and constructively with the Italian Competition Authority to secure a timely clearance. Swisscom will keep the market updated of any significant developments.

Overall, completion of the Vodafone Italia transaction is on track, it says. Following the announcement of the acquisition of Vodafone Italia on March 15th 2024, Swisscom secured the financing for the purchase price of €8 billion in May 2024. In addition, it has received unconditional approval from both the Presidency of the Council of Ministers in Italy (Golden Power legislation) and the Swiss Competition Commission.

The transaction is still subject to further regulatory approvals. In line with the original announcement on March 15th 2024, Swisscom expects the transaction to complete in the first quarter of 2025.