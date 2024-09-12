Virgin Media Play launches in Ireland

Simplestream, an OTT services provider, has partnered with Virgin Media Television to launch Virgin Media Play in Ireland, a range of streaming services designed to enhance how viewers access and consume their favorite content from the country’s biggest commercial free to air broadcaster.

Virgin Media Play offers an intuitive, user-friendly experience, bringing together live TV, on-demand content, and catch-up services into one seamless platform. Launched initially across web, mobile, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, connected TV’s and the Virgin Media Ireland Horizon platform — Virgin Media Play is tailored to satisfy the evolving needs of modern viewers. With instant access to prime entertainment, documentaries and sport, the service ensures viewers can watch what they want, when they want, wherever they are.

Dan Finch, CCO and Co-founder of Simplestream, commented: ” We are extremely excited to bring the Play service to life for Ireland’s largest commercial broadcaster, Virgin Media Television. This collaboration allows us to provide Virgin Media Television’s customers with easy access to the channel portfolio, plus catch-up and video on demand content. The ability to watch content anytime, anywhere, is no longer just a convenience — the public expects it. With our Media Manager and App Platform products, we’re ensuring that Virgin Media Television can meet that demand head-on, while also enhancing their commercial offering with our server-side ad insertion capabilities for both live and on demand video.”

Yvonne Doyle, Director of Operations at Virgin Media Television, added: “The partnership between Simplestream and Virgin Media Television to launch Virgin Media Play represents a significant milestone in our digital transformation. By leveraging Simplestream’s advanced technology in the OTT space, we have been able to build a streaming service that is future proofed that meets the high expectations of today’s viewers and opens up new avenues for revenue growth.”