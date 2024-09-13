Accedo collaborates with AWS, Brightcove, New Relic

Accedo, the video solutions provider, has announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Brightcove, and New Relic to support its dedicated OTT Managed Service which is designed to reduce complexity and risk for OTT service providers.

AWS, Brightcove and New Relic have completed a detailed vetting process to ensure alignment with Accedo’s Managed Service in aspects such as technology, go-to-market strategy, and commercials. Companies that have gone through this process are entered into Accedo’s Managed Service Partner Hub, granting them a preferred status for end-to-end client engagements managed by Accedo.

Amazon CloudFront is a content delivery network (CDN) service from AWS that is built for high performance, security, and developer convenience. Brightcove creates secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences. New Relic is the intelligent observability platform that automatically eliminates digital interruptions. It’s AI-driven platform learns from systems to stop issues before they impact customers, taking organisations past proactive to predictive problem solving.

Under a Managed Service engagement, Accedo takes ownership of operating and enhancing its customer’s OTT video services, including managing the end-to-end ecosystem, including technology, functionality, people and processes. By partnering with technology vendors, Accedo is able to offer a holistic package that connects all relevant software to create an efficient platform for running and growing a competitive video business.

Martin Sebelius, CEO, Accedo Video Solutions, commented: “Video providers are operating in an increasingly complex environment, and delivering a successful OTT service is more challenging than ever. As a Managed Service business partner, Accedo works closely with its customers to address that challenge embracing responsibility and accountability for bringing the optimal technology components together. We are delighted that our longstanding collaborators, AWS, Brightcove and New Relic have taken up the baton, and look forward to working with them and other partners to drive profitable growth for our clients.”