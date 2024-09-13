BT: 2,000 signals of potential cyber attacks per second

BT has reported that it identifies more than 2,000 signals of a potential cyber attack every second – over 200 million per day – as it defends critical networks across the world, according to data pointing to an accelerated cyber security threat.

The data, unveiled at BT’s Secure Tomorrow cyber security festival at its Adastral Park research centre, showed that web-connected devices are scanned over 1,000 times a day by known malicious sources – an average of once every 90 seconds. While some scans are conducted legitimately for security monitoring, 78 per cent are not harmless – indicating that hackers are looking for weaknesses in the online systems of businesses and essential public services, as smart tech becomes common.

The data revealed a 1,234per cent annual rise in new malicious internet protocol (IP) scanners recorded across BT’s networks in the 12 months to July. The increase reflects how cyber criminals are increasingly scanning for vulnerabilities through automated, ‘one time use’ disposable bots, in an attempt to evade existing blocking and security measures.

BT’s analysis also showed that IT, defence and financial services are the three most targeted industries for cyber attacks but, increasingly, less traditional sectors like retail, education, and hospitality – which may not have focused as much on their security – have also found themselves in the hackers’ sights.

Businesses worldwide are navigating a once-in-a-generation digital revolution said BT, with AI, Internet of Things and cloud technology being incorporated into everyday operations. While these give organisations the opportunity to futureproof themselves and gain a competitive edge, they also introduce new risks.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has said that AI will “almost certainly increase the volume and heighten the impact” of cyber attacks over the next two years, while cyber criminals are increasingly using the tech to conduct their reconnaissance and carry out more sophisticated attacks. The global ransomware threat is also set to increase due to AI, with the NCSC explaining it will make it easier for novice cyber criminals to hack into businesses”.

BT research suggests UK business tech investment will rise by nearly a third (31 per cent) in 2024, yet many companies are upgrading their systems and adding more connected devices without a comprehensive cyber security plan to back them up, leaving them vulnerable to attacks.

To help businesses better understand the cyber security landscape, BT has teamed up with international digital intelligence expert Ben Owen, best known for his role as global hunter on the reality TV show Hunted, to share insights into the mind of a cyber criminal.

The former spy said that hackers’ natural desire to increase their volume of scam attempts means many have been early adopters of AI. He warned that UK organisations need to match the hackers’ evolution by using advanced technology and tools in their cyber defences. An example is BT’s security platform Eagle-i, which uses AI to predict, detect and neutralise cyber attacks, and machine learning to help improve its knowledge of threats.

Owen: “Businesses are connecting more devices and adopting new AI tools every day; but hackers are using the same tech to break their defences. It’s an AI arms race that companies can’t afford to lose. Importantly, while advanced technology is set to boost the number of cyber attacks and lower the bar for rookie criminals, it will not change their primary target – low-hanging fruit. Putting security first is the only way to protect businesses, their people and the economy.”

Tris Morgan, Managing Director – Security at BT, said: “Today, every business is a digital business, and our data shows that every 90 seconds hackers are checking connected devices to find a way in – like opportunistic burglars looking for an open window. Tools like AI provide new routes of attack, but they can also be the first line of defence. At BT, we’re constantly evolving our network security to stay one step ahead and protect more than a million businesses, day in, day out.”