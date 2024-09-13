CMA: Vodafone/Three merger anti-competitive

This meant that a more detailed (Phase 2) merger inquiry was required.

Provisional findings

On September 13th 2024, the CMA published provisional findings on the Phase 2 investigation.

The independent inquiry group has provisionally concluded that:

the merger would lead to price increases for tens of millions of mobile customers, or see customers get a reduced service such as smaller data packages in their contracts

there are concerns that higher bills or reduced services would significantly impact those customers least able to afford mobile services

there are also significant concerns about the impact of the merger on the large number of consumers who might have to pay more for improvements in network quality that they don’t value

the deal could negatively impact ‘wholesale’ telecoms customers such as Sky Mobile and Lebara which rely on the existing 4 network operators to provide their own mobile services

the deal would affect these wholesale customers by reducing available network operators to just 3, likely meaning they are less able to secure competitive terms and offer the best deals to retail customers

At the same time, the merger could improve the quality of mobile services and bring forward the deployment of next generation 5G networks and services. However, the CMA considers that:

the merger firm would not necessarily have the incentive to follow through on its proposed investment programme after the merger

the CMA also has doubts as to whether those improvements, if delivered, would be as significant as claimed

As a result, the CMA has provisionally concluded that the deal is likely to lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the UK.

What happens next?

These are provisional findings. The CMA will now publicly consult on its findings and explore potential solutions to its concerns before reaching a final decision by mid-December. The CMA has set out potential solutions to Vodafone and Three in a remedies notice.

These range from legally binding ‘investment commitments’ overseen by the sector regulator and measures to protect both retail customers and customers in the wholesale market, to prohibiting the merger.

In response, Vodafone and Three UK say they disagree with the CMA’s Provisional Findings that their merger raises competition concerns and could lead to price rises for customers.

The pair describe the proposed merger as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform UK digital infrastructure with £11 billion (€13.3bn) of investment and that by all measures, the merger is pro-growth, pro-customer and pro-competition. “It can, and should, be approved by the CMA,” they assert. “This is not a final decision, and we look forward to working with the CMA to secure approval,” they say, contending that the combination of Vodafone and Three will fix the country’s dysfunctional mobile market characteristics, unleashing more competition and investment.

“The merger of Vodafone and Three will transform this current reality, bringing best-in-class 5G to every community, school and hospital in the country,” they say. “The CMA also recognises that the merger would improve network quality. We will continue to work with them to demonstrate the merged company will deliver in full on the committed network investment,” they confirm.

Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone’s Chief Executive, said: “Our merger is a catalyst for change. It’s time to take off the handbrake on the country’s connectivity and build the world-class infrastructure the country deserves. We are offering a self-funded plan to propel economic growth and address the UK’s digital divide.”

“Great network connectivity is a critical enabler of so many elements of our daily life and is central to the future prospects of so many sectors. Businesses large and small are dependent on it and it enables new industries – like AI – to thrive. It facilitates a step change in productivity and care across the public sector, and it lies at the heart of every nation’s future prosperity.”

They say that transforming the UK’s telecoms infrastructure is vitally important for businesses, the public sector, the UK’s technological advancement, and the government’s stated mission to kickstart economic growth.

50 million customers directly benefit from improved network quality

The merger will extend the network quality benefits well beyond the merged company’s own customer base to VMO2’s customers – delivering better quality, enhanced capacity and greater coverage to over 50 million mobile customers across the country. “We are encouraged by the fact that the Provisional Findings acknowledge that our agreement with VMO22 “will provide a notable and rapid increase in network quality for its wholesale and retail customers,” they add.

Pricing

“We do not agree with the CMA’s provisional finding that prices will increase,” they state. “From the outset, we have been very clear that the merger will not affect our pricing strategy and that all social tariffs will continue to protect the vulnerable.”

“Importantly, the investment case underpinning the merger is not based on hypothetical price increases and the CMA’s price rise assumptions are contrary to the business and investment plans the Parties have signed up to for the merged company.”

“Prices will either stay broadly the same or actually drop post-merger as a result of the vastly enhanced competitive pressures between Mobile Network Operators and MVNOs, who will also benefit from the merger,” they argue.

MVNOs

“We disagree that this merger will adversely affect the wholesale market,” they declare. “Today, 90 per cent of the UK’s MVNOs rely on either VMO2 or BTEE as their wholesale provider. A combined, stronger network would significantly boost competition in the wholesale market by giving MVNOs more choice and better quality from three scaled wholesale network providers.”

Working with the CMA on the way forward

“We are reviewing the Notice of Possible Remedies and look forward to working constructively with the CMA on the different options proposed. We are confident we can address their concerns,” they confirm.

“We have made clear we are committed to delivering our £11 billion investment plan and best-in-class network which locks in the transaction’s benefits and addresses the CMA’s provisional concerns. We are willing for this commitment to be monitored independently and enforced by Ofcom,” they conclude.

A Virgin Media O2 spokesperson said: “We believe that our new long-term agreement with Vodafone addresses many of the issues outlined by the CMA and that there’s a clear rationale for this consolidation.”

“As well as bolstering elements of our existing partnership, the new agreement means that, post-merger, spectrum holdings will be more balanced which improves the functioning of the network sharing arrangement. This ultimately ensures investment is maximised and network competition, coverage and performance is sustained and enhanced to the benefit of consumers and businesses across the country. We will continue our conversations with the CMA following its provisional findings.”

According to Paolo Pescatore, TMT Analyst at PP Foresight, the CMA’s findings on the Vodafone UK / Three UK merger signal a potential pathway, importantly through behavioural rather than any structural remedies over and above the £11 billion network investment commitment to be enforced by the regulator.

“As expected, the CMA focuses primarily on pricing implications for consumers, but focusing only on price ignores the fact that the merger will bring much needed investment across the UK. Even if the price increase is to be believed, which the companies dispute, it’s pence per month and doesn’t in anyway outweigh the benefits of building the network the country deserves,” he asserts.

“To date, both parties are demonstrating that this is genuinely in the interest of UK plc, the economy, and users which paves the way for a far stronger three player market than the current imbalance, ” he concludes.