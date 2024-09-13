Dolby unveils new, live streaming offering

Dolby Laboratories has unveiled a new range of cloud video products and solutions supporting real-time interactive streaming at IBC. This comes on the heels of Dolby’s recent acquisition of THEO Technologies, a provider of video streaming tools embraced by a number of leading sports, media, and entertainment companies worldwide.

Together, Dolby and THEO’s products and innovations deliver live experiences that are more interactive, personalised, and delivered with low latency. With new capabilities such as THEOads, which was also announced at IBC, these experiences can now incorporate advertising that is optimised for the dynamic nature of live content.

“Viewers want to experience live action as it happens, but there are often lengthy delays before content reaches their screens,” said Giles Baker, SVP of Dolby Cloud Solutions. “Our new range of cloud video streaming products delivers content with minimal delay to create cross-platform, interactive experiences that immerse viewers in the action. We are on a mission to bring these experiences to the industry and revolutionise the viewing experience for live events.” THEOads is an ad insertion capability that improves the quality, flexibility, and targeting of advertising within THEOplayer. Using server-guided ad insertion (SGAI) techniques, THEOads harnesses the full intelligence and capabilities of THEOplayer to maximise viewer engagement with more personalised, non-intrusive ads. This results in increased monetisation opportunities and more efficient use of ad inventory without compromising the end-viewer experience.

Alongside THEOads, the combined Dolby and THEO offering brings together Dolby Millicast, an ultra-low latency streaming solution, transcoding powered by Dolby Hybrik, and THEO’s portfolio of cross-platform playback and live streaming products. This includes THEOplayer and THEOlive. Collectively, these solutions are trusted by many of the biggest names in sports, streaming, and iGaming such as FanDuel, ITV, Las Vegas Sands, NASCAR, NFL and others who are leveraging these latest innovations to power their live streaming experiences.

“Having completed an extensive competitive evaluation of the commercial and open source video player market, our decision to deploy THEOplayer on ITVX just made sense,” said Mark Ison, Director of Engineering, ITV. “THEOplayer offers excellent performance and outstanding third party integrations enabling us to operate more efficiently. We are extremely excited about Dolby’s new range of cloud solutions and are excited to deepen our efforts to deploy these latest innovations in more places across ITVX.”