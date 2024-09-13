DTG boosts Kineton MediaCert  

Kineton, a provider of technology solutions, in collaboration with the Digital TV Group (DTG), has announced the integration of the DTG DVB-I Test Suite into the Kineton MediaCert platform. This integration is being officially unveiled at IBC.

The DVB-I Test Suite enables manufacturers to validate the correct implementation of the DVB-I specification on connected TVs (CTV) and set-top boxes. By incorporating this suite into the Kineton test harness, the MediaCert platform’s offering is significantly enhanced, providing manufacturers with a solution for ensuring compliance with DVB-I standards.

Giuseppe Aprea, CTO of Media, IT & Telco at Kineton, commented: “The integration of DTG DVB-I Test Suite into Kineton MediaCert represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide the most comprehensive and efficient testing solutions for connected devices. This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation and ensuring the highest level of compliance for our customers.”

DTG Testing Programme Director Ranjeet Kaur, added: “Collaborating to drive the future of television, while ensuring optimal outcomes for all viewers, is at the very core of the DTG. Our partnership with Kineton ensures manufacturers and service providers have best in class tools and testing facilities in order to power the next phase of TV innovation.”