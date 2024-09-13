Quickplay partners with TelevisaUnivision

Quickplay has announced a new partnership with TelevisaUnivision for its end-to-end native platform to enhance the company’s Univision NOW App.

Quickplay enables the creation of cohorts based on trends in content usage, location and device, providing opportunities for personalised content recommendations and relevant advertising. These solutions aim to attract new viewers and continue to foster consumer loyalty.

Quickplay offers personalised and flexible content curation capabilities, including targeted ad-insertion for live-linear, FAST channels, VoD content and downloads. Later this year, Quickplay will provide video platform services to power Univision NOW, the OTT subscription video service launched in 2015, which features content from Univision and UniMás.

“Univision is the leading Spanish-language network in the US, which is why we’re thrilled to partner with the TelevisaUnivision team as the new provider to ensure loyal viewers have an exceptional and personalised experience across Univision NOW, enabled by our suite of capabilities,” said Paul Pastor, Chief Business Officer of Quickplay.