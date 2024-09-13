Research: Brits spend over 2 hours per week arguing about TV

Research from EE reveals the average UK household has 18 TV ‘dramas’ a week, as families up and down the country argue over the remote, debate what the kids can watch, and bash heads over bad viewing habits.



To support the release of updates to its EETV service and its new ad campaign, EE’s study reveals that the average Brit households are spending two-and-a-half hours a week arguing over what to watch and when, time enough to watch the film Gladiator or an entire Hollyoaks omnibus. This amounts to a five-and-a-half days per year.

A third of viewers (34 per cent) admit these quarrels have led to ‘streaming exclusion;, where they are banished to watch their favourite show elsewhere in (or out of) the house. One in eight (12 per cent) said the most unusual place they have been expelled to is their garden or shed, while one in 25 (4 per cent) have had no choice but to retire to the loo.

TV is now a bigger bone of contention in many households than other common arguments. One in five people (21 per cent) say they fall out more over the TV than they do about household chores, while one in six (16 per cent) say it causes more turbulence than their in-laws.

Two-thirds (63 per cent) of Brits admit their viewing behaviour has sparked a row, making bad viewing habits the second-biggest source of conflict among all adults after what to watch (70 per cent). For parents, the most common TV dramas are about what shows their children should watch and their screentime, with three in four (75 per cent) saying these had fuelled arguments.

When it comes to bad habits, dozing off in front of the box is the most common viewing crime, with more than a third (37 per cent) confessing to being repeat offenders. This is followed by not paying attention to shows or films (33 per cent), binge watching (26 per cent), or asking too many questions (19 per cent).

The UK’s top 10 TV bad habits Falling asleep Not paying attention Binge watching Asking too many questions Constant channel surfing Hogging the remote control Eating loudly or messily Spoiling shows you have seen that other have not Watching ahead on shared programmes Watching too many trailers



Looking across the country, people from Manchester are the most likely to talk over shows or films (28 per cent), those in Belfast are the biggest ‘hoggers’ of the remote (18 per cent), while those from Birmingham are the worst offenders for crunching food while viewing (12 per cent).

Two-thirds (68 per cent) of UK households subscribe to video on demand services and, with an ever-increasing volume of content, choosing what to watch is become harder and harder. Netflix alone is reported to be bringing over 530 new originals to screens this year. With its TV service, EE is on a mission to take the tension out of TV. Designed to offer a truly flexible TV experience for the busiest homes, EE TV provides a wide range of choice and access to the latest premium content from the likes of Sky, Netflix, Apple TV+ and BBC iPlayer, so it’s never been simpler to find something to watch.

Additionally, the multi-room option available on the EE set-top box or the EE TV App on Apple TV means families can watch what they want, at the same time, in different rooms if they can’t agree or don’t want to settle down together.

Psychologist and TV presenter, Emma Kenny, commented: “Disagreements over TV choices stem from the differing needs and preferences of each individual. Television is a shared activity, yet each family member may seek something unique from it, whether it’s relaxation, excitement, or intellectual stimulation. These differences can create tension when everyone’s needs aren’t met simultaneously.”

Inspired by this consumer research, customer insights, and to celebrate key updates to its TV service, EE is also launching a new mini drama called The Search, which highlights the tensions television can cause in in the modern family. Written by twin sisters Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth – who shot to fame writing for hit BBC series Killing Eve – and directed by Bafta-nominated director Gary Tarn, the short drama will feature on EE TV.

Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth said: “We create drama for a living, and as twin sisters growing up together and vying for the remote control, we were intrigued by the idea of exploring the real-life thrills, and spills that occur in households every night. This project for EE TV shines a light on the humorous yet often frustrating process of ensuring you get to watch what you want, when you want; something that can bring out the best – and worst – in all of us.”

Kelly Engstrom, Brand and Demand Generation Communications Director at EE, added: “Our research into the nation’s viewing habits has shown just how difficult it now is to navigate countless streaming services and settle on something to watch, especially in busy households where viewing needs are so changeable. For most people in the UK, TV is a passion not a pastime, so switching on the box should always feel a bit special, and help to dissolve household tension, not create it. EE TV is designed to offer something for everyone, matching your viewing preferences however – and wherever – you want to watch. Whether you are catching up with the latest film or boxset on-demand, or want to record a live show, we have you covered. We’ve loved teaming up with Henrietta and Jessica on The Search and think their tongue-in-cheek approach to drama has touched on something we can all recognise, by shining a light on the everyday drama of family life.”