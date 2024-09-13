Setplex unveils AI Ad-Detection Module at IBC

Setplex, a leading global provider of OTT solutions, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI Ad-Detection Module, a new feature of its Setrix transcoder poised to revolutionise ad delivery in digital broadcasting.

Unveiled at IBC 2024, the AI-driven solution addresses several long-standing pain points faced by traditional broadcasters – such as the absence or unreliability of ad markers and the ever increasing need for relevant ad placement for diverse audiences. By leveraging advanced AI technologies to address these challenges, Setplex is not only enhancing the viewer experience, but also eliminating the dependency on inconsistent markers and creating new revenue opportunities for broadcasters.

From a technical perspective, the module leverages sophisticated AI and machine learning to automate and optimize ad delivery. It deploys real-time frame-by-frame analysis on live streams and VOD content using neural networks to identify patterns and features.

For live streams, deep learning algorithms then detect existing ad pods, without the need for traditional ad cues, before automatically inserting SCTE-35 markers to precisely indicate the commercial break period, without disrupting the content flow. For VoD content without existing ads, the module identifies optimal moments for ad insertion, ensuring the placements are selected by being context-aware. Once the SCTE-35 markers have been added, Setplex’s accompanying SSAI solution replaces or inserts new personalised ads into the content.

“The integration of AI for ad-detection is a game-changer for operators,” says Co-Founder & CEO, Lionel Dreshaj. “The module was designed to automate and optimise the entire ad delivery process, enhancing operational efficiency and boosting revenue growth. As operators ourselves, we’ve experienced first-hand the challenges in delivering relevant advertising to demanding audiences. We’ve developed this solution as a direct result of those experiences.”