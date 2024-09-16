BBC iPlayer viewing up 20% in 2024

The BBC has reported strong year on year growth for its iPlayer streaming service, and is outstripping all its competitors across all audiences – powered by creativity and storytelling from across the UK.

The service continues to break records – with viewing up over 20 per cent in 2024 so far. BBC iPlayer’s viewing growth is twice that of Netflix, three times ITVX and four times that of Channel 4.

In a press release, the BBC said: “The unique range available to audiences on BBC iPlayer provides a breadth of content and experiences they can’t find anywhere else. This is underlined by the record levels of people coming to iPlayer this summer, which has grown 10 per cent on the same time last year. Our summer of live events generated over 350 million requests.”

Popular programming on iPlayer this year has included Gladiators, The Traitors (pictured), The Apprentice, Race Across the World, Doctor Who, EastEnders and The Jetty, as well as major live events including the General Election, Glastonbury and the summer of sport with the Euros, Wimbledon and the Olympics.

BBC’s Chief Content Officer, Charlotte Moore, commented: “Our digital transformation strategy is working. The BBC has grown market share, gaining against the global streamers as well as our UK competitors. BBC iPlayer has had another record-breaking year and its incredible growth story is a clear signal that we are offering audiences uniquely British content they really value. This is a success story for UK creativity because as the biggest investor in UK producers, talent and skills the value from our spend is retained in the UK and benefits the long-term sustainability of our world-class sector. In a competitive global market BBC iPlayer stands out as the home of distinctive British content – made here, authentically told and universally available to all.”