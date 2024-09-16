Breton quits EU Commission

Thierry Breton has resigned from his role as European Commissioner for Internal Market and Services in a public dispute with EU Commission president Ursula von der Layen. One source claims he was fired. Breton was also responsible for Europe’s Space & Defence portfolios.

Breton, who has held the role since 2019, was vice-chairman and CEO of Groupe Bull, chairman and CEO of Thomson-RCA and chairman and CEO of France Télécom in the past. His highly public criticism of people such as Elon Musk as well as his attempts to boost Europe’s independence from US technological kept his name in the headlines.

In his resignation letter, Breton alleged that von der Leyen, with whom he has fallen out, had asked France “a few days ago” to withdraw his name as its pick for the Commission “for personal reasons” in return for an “allegedly more influential portfolio”. Seemingly, that request was rebuffed by von der Layen.

“In light of these latest developments – further testimony to questionable governance – I have to conclude that I can no longer exercise my duties in the College,” Breton said in the letter.

He has been replaced by French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne.

Von der Layen is expected to announce the EU’s various Commissioners on September 17th.