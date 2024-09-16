ITV has completed its upgrade to all-HD on satellite for ITV1, bringing enhanced picture quality to all satellite viewers.

From October 2024, households with an SD-only satellite set-top box will need to upgrade to a HD satellite receiver to continue to watch ITV1. ITV1 and ITV2 nationally will no longer be available in SD on satellite.

ITV advises that, with all Sky customers being moved to HD boxes, this potentially affects a small number of people – non-Sky customers with older SD-only set-top boxes (less than 1 per cent of all satellite homes). ITV’s closure of SD services on satellite follows the BBC’s closure of all satellite SD services earlier this year.

There are no changes on Freeview and Virgin Media and satellite viewers with HD boxes are unaffected.