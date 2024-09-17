Barb, PAMCo announce test for shared data collection

Barb and PAMCo have announced a jointly run beta-stage trial of shared data collection in October, to be carried out by mutual data-collection partner Ipsos. This continues the review process being undertaken by PAMCo as it looks to deliver an evolved measurement system for 2025.

The trial will include a sample of participants in the Barb Establishment Survey, where households will be asked to complete a readership survey on behalf of PAMCo.

Emma Holden, Acting Managing Director of PAMCo, commented: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Barb on this test, as PAMCo continues to evolve its measurement of published media. High quality representative samples are vital to produce reliable readership data and this test is designed to deliver both quality and efficiency.”

Caroline Baxter, Chief Operating Officer of Barb, added: “It is exciting to be exploring how the industry can benefit from aspects of shared measurement. This delivers prudent management of resources, and we hope it will be the test case to create further opportunities for a more unified approach to audience measurement.”