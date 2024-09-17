Netflix, Gadd sign creative partnership

Netflix has announced an expanded relationship with producer, writer and actor Richard Gadd as they enter a multi-year scripted series first-look deal. The news was revealed by Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos on stage at The Royal Television Society (RTS) London Convention.

Netflix’s first collaboration with Gadd was as Executive Producer of the breakout series Baby Reindeer that he created, wrote, produced and starred in. The series won six Emmy awards and spent eight weeks in Netflix’s Global Top 10 TV Series (English).

Gadd commented: “I’m beyond thrilled to be continuing my creative journey with Netflix. They took a chance on me when I wasn’t proven in the television space for that I will always be grateful. I look forward to the years ahead with Netflix ideas with Ted, Bela, Anne, Peter and all the amazing staff who work at the company.”