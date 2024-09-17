Report: 864 streaming services in APAC

DEGI: The Digital Entertainment Group International (DEGI), in collaboration with BB Media, has provided a fresh overview of the digital APAC entertainment landscape. This data allows a greater understanding of the region, while increased knowledge of both the established and emerging players provides greater depth to the conversation around discoverability, and potential consumer confusion.

This report focuses on the APAC region, which is experiencing rapid growth in streaming services, with 864 unique platforms available and 16 OTTs launched in 2023. Among all countries in the region, India, Japan, and Australia have the highest number of streaming platforms. APAC also has a high proportion of Cord-Keepers (60 per cent) in the market. Prime Video, Tencent Video and iQIYI lead with the highest market share, reflecting strong competition in the region.

Users in the APAC region show a significant inclination towards reality shows and K-Dramas, and certainly when compared to other regions like LatAM and EMEA. The hybrid business model is the most common among streaming services, followed by SVoD and AVoD.

Across 2024 and into 2025, DEGI will share three additional graphic overviews from BB Media of the digital entertainment landscape across EMEA, LatAm, and the UK, addressing regional trends, as well as country-specific insights.

Liz Bales, Chief Executive of DEGI: The Digital Entertainment Group International, said: “With rapid changes in streaming services, platforms, and revenue models, this collaboration with BB Media allows DEGI members greater insight into regional trends and informs future decision-making. Our partnership with BB Media is of huge value and we look forward to being able to share three further overviews across the second half of 2024 that allow our members an enhanced and truly global view of the current digital entertainment landscape.”

Laura Ghisiglieri, Global Development & Marketing Director at BB Media, added: “We are excited to partner with DEGI to bring fresh insights and analysis of the entertainment landscape in the APAC region and beyond. This collaboration will deliver essential information on consumer trends and digital consumption, enabling key decision-making for global players and DEGI members focusing on this dynamic and rapidly growing market.”