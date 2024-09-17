Report: Forgotten subscriptions increasingly common

One in three Americans now pay for a subscription they never use and 35 per cent have lost track of how much they spend on subscriptions each month. According to a report from Bango, this makes American subscribers the most likely to lose track of their spending, compared with Europeans (28 per cent) and those in Latin American (27 per cent).

These findings and more come from the Bango report, Super Bundling: Global Trends, which explains the top ten trends defining the Subscription Wars from over 15,000 subscribers across the US, Europe and LatAm.

One such trend is the rise of ‘Vampire Subscriptions’ — those long-forgotten subscriptions that suck money out of consumers’ bank accounts without them even realising. For Americans this is becoming increasingly common, with 44 per cent saying they struggle to keep track of where and how they signed up to these subscriptions.

While Americans struggle the most with this issue, it’s a problem that exists across all regions surveyed. Over a third (39 per cent) of LatAm subscribers also find it hard to keep track of their subscriptions, as do a third of European subscribers.

Another trend in the research is ‘Forever Subscription’, those that users never pause or cancel. Three-quarters of Americans report having at least one of these ‘Forever Subscriptions’ showing a high degree of loyalty.

Internationally, subscribers are struggling to stay on top of their subscriptions as more and more services enter the market. For Bango, this is yet more reason for all-in-one subscription hubs, allowing consumers to manage all their subscriptions centrally, paid for via one transparent bill.

The data agrees, with almost half of European subscribers (46 per cent) saying they would spend more time using their subscription services if an all-in-one platform was available. This demand is even higher in the US (54 per cent agree) and in LatAm (68 per cent agree).

Paul Larbey, CEO at Bango, commented: “While full-service content hubs like Verizon +play are on the rise in the USA, there’s still more to be done to make them mainstream. Content hubs have yet to properly break into the European and LatAm markets even though the demand is there from consumers. What’s clear is that subscribers want choice and flexibility without the annoyance of juggling multiple accounts and bills. Super Bundling through content hubs finally brings that level of flexibility — aggregating multiple services into one single platform with ease. It’s an approach that puts the subscriber first while allowing subscription services to share users rather than fighting over them.”