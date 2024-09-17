Report: Kids reduce churn for streaming services

With streamers nearing market saturation in Western markets, retaining subscribers is more important than ever. A report from Ampere Analysis shows that households with children are less likely to cancel streaming service subscriptions than those without them. As a result, streamers are scooping up kids’ titles to appease this influential audience.

Olivia Deane, Research Manager at Ampere Analysis, commented: “A global decline in commissioning caused by slowed growth in the streaming market poses a range of challenges to children’s content. Children & Family titles were the third most affected by this slowdown between 2022 and 2023. They were behind only the more expensive genres of Drama and Crime & Thriller. Those who can find independent funding, especially for titles based on existing intellectual property with reliable audience appeal, will have an advantage in a busy acquisitions market.”





Report Highlights: