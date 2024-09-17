Report: Kids reduce churn for streaming services
September 17, 2024
With streamers nearing market saturation in Western markets, retaining subscribers is more important than ever. A report from Ampere Analysis shows that households with children are less likely to cancel streaming service subscriptions than those without them. As a result, streamers are scooping up kids’ titles to appease this influential audience.
Olivia Deane, Research Manager at Ampere Analysis, commented: “A global decline in commissioning caused by slowed growth in the streaming market poses a range of challenges to children’s content. Children & Family titles were the third most affected by this slowdown between 2022 and 2023. They were behind only the more expensive genres of Drama and Crime & Thriller. Those who can find independent funding, especially for titles based on existing intellectual property with reliable audience appeal, will have an advantage in a busy acquisitions market.”
Report Highlights:
- Children & Family titles are among the most affected by the global slowdown in commissioning experienced between 2022 and 2023. The number of Children & Family TV titles announced during that time fell by 15 per cent globally
- With a reduction in Original Children’s content in the market, those who can fund their own new Children’s titles will have an advantage in a busy acquisition market
- While VoD Original Children’s TV titles decreased by 18 per cent between 2022 and 2023, Non-Original or acquired titles available to stream grew by 4 per cent in the same period
- While VoD commissions are the worst affected, well-funded public broadcasters provide more consistent opportunities for the creation of children’s content, especially in Western Europe
- Most of the Western European commissioners (29 per cent) that saw growth in Children’s commissioning between 2022 and 2023 were public broadcasters
- Children’s content based on existing ideas has also proven to be more robust during the global slowdown. Children’s book adaptations fell by just 9 per cent between 2022 and 2023 versus a 15 per cent decline in all global Children’s TV content over the same period
- With commissioners tightening their purse strings, there’s more reliance on existing ideas. Half of all children’s titles announced in the first half of 2024 were renewals.