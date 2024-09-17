Research: Creators drive tune-in, combat churn

Enterprise influencer marketing platform CreatorIQ has released its Winning Strategies in Streaming: How Industry Leaders are Harnessing Creator Marketing report, which highlights the increased role creators play in driving tune-in and combatting churn.

The report leverages CreatorIQ’s proprietary data, insights and industry-standard Earned Media Value (EMV) metric to uncover valuable insights into the creator marketing strategies that have propelled major streaming brands to success. At a topline, CreatorIQ found that streaming brands generated 56 per cent EMV growth year-over-year, with average engagements up by 245 per cent.

CreatorIQ also found that streaming brands and content owners leveraged 28 per cent more creators in H1 2024 as they vie for attention. Streamers are also increasingly pursuing creator partnerships, with EMV retention rate up 72 per cent during the same period.

“Creators today wield incredible influence –shaping everything from purchase decisions to what shows viewers tune into– and are just as responsive to industry changes such as churn and viewership as streaming brands are because creators are users,” said Brit Starr, CMO at CreatorIQ. “This is why streaming platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video are doubling down on investing in creators—they know that in a crowded market, the authentic voices of these influencers can be the key to standing out and capturing viewer attention.”

Other insights:

Powerhouse Creators Fuel Streaming Dominance — Spotify leads the streaming pack with $4.8 billion in Earned Media Value (EMV) over five years, driven by powerhouse creators and strategic celebrity deals such as Joe Rogan and Alex Cooper. Netflix and Prime Video also benefited from long-term relationships with top influencers, proving the value of retaining high-impact creator partnerships.

Micro-Influencers Keep Brands Engaged During Pandemic — Micro-influencers played a crucial role during the pandemic, driving digital engagement for brands such as Netflix and Prime Video. They contributed to a 67 per cent increase in Netflix impressions in 2020, helped Prime Video connect with niche audiences and continue to drive customer loyalty.

Industry Challenges Weigh on EMV — Streaming fatigue, market saturation, and password-sharing crackdowns have dampened EMV growth. Netflix’s 2023 password-sharing policy led to a 15 per cent YoY drop in EMV, but the brand rebounded in early 2024. Similar measures by Disney+ and Hulu show the wider impact of these industry trends.

H1 2024 Standouts — iHeartRadio and Peacock emerged as big winners in early 2024. iHeartRadio doubled its EMV with high-impact creator deals and events such as the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Peacock boosted its EMV by 55 per cent in July, thanks to Olympics-focused content.