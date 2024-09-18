France: TF1+ adding ARTE, Hearst content

This October, TF1 group will add two new players onto its TF1+ platform: ARTE, renowned across European for the production and broadcasting of arts programmes; and Hearst – formerly A&E Television Network – a US broadcaster known for its documentaries.

Having already added content from L’Equipe, Le Figaro and Deezer, TF1+ is further enhancing its mix of broadcast material by offering the ARTE channel and platform. The partnership will give TF1+ users access to the entire Arte.TV offer, with thousands of programmes available to stream free of charge, including documentaries, series, films, magazine shows and concerts. ARTE content will be accessible from the TF1+ homepage (both via programme links on the home page, and via a partner portal), in line with ARTE’s editorial stance.

The Hearst tie-up ramps up the TF1+ content offer in the documentary space. The deal brings more than 700 hours of documentary programmes across a whole range of genres: from extreme to true crime, history to the paranormal, and property to science. These include titles such as Ice Road Truckers (pictured) and Ghost Hunters, and reality TV series such as Duck Dynasty and Billy the Exterminator.

Rodolphe Belmer, group TF1 Chairman & CEO, commented: “We are particularly proud of these partnerships, which consolidate our aggregation strategy. They will enable a mass audience to watch (or rewatch) extremely wellmade, award-winning programmes covering a wide variety of special-interest topics. This is further confirmation of the status of TF1+ as France’s go-to free-to-air streaming platform, with a constantly refreshed and varied range of premium content. And ARTE and [Hearst] will benefit from massive exposure for their content with our 33 million monthly streamer base. These partnerships between a mass media broadcaster and a globally renowned documentary maker mark a step change for TF1+, and illustrate our big ambitions for the platform”.