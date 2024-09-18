M7 Germany, O2 Telefónica partner on TV offer

M7, the German provider of TV entertainment for cable and IP networks, is the content partner for a channel portfolio with which O2 Telefónica will launch its new TV platform, O2 TV, on September 25th.

The licence package supplied by M7 covers over 130 pay-TV channels from Kinowelt, SPI and Hearst Networks: Kinowelt Television HD, 360 TuneBox HD, DocuBox HD, FashionBox HD, Fast & Fun Box HD, FightBox HD, FilmBox Arthouse HD, GameToon HD, Crime + Investigation HD and The HISTORY Channel HD.

In addition to the linear TV programmes, viewers can also use additional interactive functions, such as restarting the current programme, pausing it and watching it later. There is also the option of creating up to five individual user profiles. This allows each person in the household to receive their own TV recommendations.

Film fans will also have the option of renting current blockbusters from the O2 TV video library immediately after their cinema release.

“We are proud that O2 Telefónica has chosen M7 as a content partner for its new TV product. With its high-quality, diverse channel portfolio, O2 Telefónica shows the growth potential in the TV market,” said Marco Hellberg, Managing Director of Eviso Germany GmbH, the M7 business partner in Germany. “We are pleased that we can contribute to the successful launch of the product with M7 and the TV provider SPI, which is also part of the Canal+ Group.”