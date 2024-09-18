Neom blow as exec behaves badly

Neom is a $500 billion (€449.6bn) megacity being built in northwest Saudi Arabia and a key part is the studio and media complex.

But now the WSJ has made allegations that MD of media, Wayne Borg, has been recorded making racist and misogynistic comments.

Borg reportedly called the project’s blue-collar workers from the Indian subcontinent “f–king morons” and added: “That is why white people are at the top of the pecking order.”

The WSJ also claimed that Borg was reprimanded earlier in his tenure at Neom for interactions with a black staff member.

Neom issued a statement to the WSJ – which says it has heard the recordings – that read: “Any allegations of wrongdoing and misconduct are thoroughly investigated. If any wrongdoing is substantiated, we take appropriate action.”

Borg spent more than 30 years at studios including Warner Bros and Fox in Australia, where he is from.