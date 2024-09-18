Pluto TV, Borussia Dortmund partnership

Pluto TV and Borussia Dortmund (BVB) have announced a partnership that will see the FAST TV service and Bundesliga football club work together across BVB content for fans, including a dedicated 24 hour channel distributed across the world.

As part of the agreement, the Pluto TV logo will be visible on the sleeves of the BVB men’s team in all cup competitions of the 2024/25 season, including the UEFA Champions League. Pluto TV will also become a Premium Partner supporting BVB’s women’s team which includes sleeve branding across all competitions. The partnership also extends to Pluto TV logo branding across all BVB Bundesliga home matches as well as for BVB’s eFootball team.

The new FAST channel will be available for free across all of Pluto TV’s global markets, bringing to football fans content dedicated to BVB, including fun content as well as full match replays of current and historic BVB matches. The FAST channel will be available in the UK, the US, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Nordics, Italy, France, Spain, Canada, Latin America, Brazil and Australia, among others.

Olivier Jollet, EVP & International GM for Pluto TV, commented: “Pluto TV and Borussia Dortmund are a match made in football heaven. Our new global partnership unites two teams that give their all for black & yellow, significantly boosting Pluto TV’s brand awareness worldwide. With the launch of Borussia Dortmund FAST channel on Pluto TV, we will combine our passion for sports with our curated content model to captivate fans. Football is more than just the 90 minutes on the pitch, and through this collaboration with a club that has made significant contributions to the sport’s history, we aim to showcase the very best of this world.”

Carsten Cramer, Managing Director of Borussia Dortmund, added: ‘Partnering with Pluto TV, a member of the Paramount Global family, provides us with an innovative platform that enhances our presence across international markets, reaches new target audiences, and strengthening our connection with local fans. Pluto TV’s commitment also includes the BVB women’s and eFootball teams, aligning seamlessly with our holistic approach.”