Samsung official UK TV partner for the NFL

Samsung Electronics UK has announced the start of a season-long partnership as the official TV partner of the NFL in the UK and Ireland. The partnership will see the duo deliver the ultimate NFL gameday experience at home through Samsung’s TVs to the ever-growing fanbase who follow the game in the market.

The partnership will involve a series of multi-channel activations across the season, to drive awareness of Samsung large screen TVs and soundbars. The collaboration includes special promotional offers, social media, PR, CRM, online, and experiential activations at the three upcoming 2024 NFL London Games throughout October.

To kick the collaboration off, Samsung is offering all UK customers the chance to claim up to £500 cashback on the latest large-screen TVs available from participating retailers including Currys, Harvey Normans, AO and Argos. There are also opportunities to enter a prize draw to win tickets to the three games taking place in London in October. Further marketing activity across the season includes a new weekly highlight series – The 8K Rewind – showcasing the 8K capabilities of Samsung’s top TVs. Other activity is planned throughout the season, utilising NFL imagery and focusing on Samsung’s Neo QLED and large screen product range.

Joint experiential activations will take place at the 2024 NFL London Games, held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium throughout October. This will involve large-scale fan interaction across the game breaks and across all stadium screens.

Samsung has also partnered with DAZN to offer a one-week subscription to NFL Game Pass with a purchase of any Samsung TV.



Zeena Hill, Director of Marketing for TV/AV at Samsung Electronics in the UK and Ireland, said: “We’re extremely excited to be partnering with the NFL, one of the biggest brands in sport. The NFL continues to surge in popularity particularly here in the UK and people are searching for the ultimate viewing set-up, so it was the perfect match for us. With more than 3.4 million fans watching last season’s Super Bowl LVIII in the UK alone, this year is set to be even bigger, with an action-packed season already underway. Our partnership will showcase our superior large screen clarity and performance combined with our enhanced AI features to deliver truly immersive content for viewers so fans can witness every game in the ultimate detail as if they were in the stadium itself.”

“Samsung is the perfect partner to bring the excitement and action of NFL games on screens to fans across the UK and Ireland,” added General Manager NFL UK and Ireland, Henry Hodgson. “We look forward to working together to give fans the very best NFL viewing experiences across the NFL 2024 season.”