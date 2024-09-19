Fremantle partners with ElementalTV

ElementalTV, a specialist in CTV advertising technology, has announced the launch of 1Audience, an AI-powered platform designed to transform programmatic audience-based buying by providing direct-to-publisher access to high-value CTV audiences. Fremantle is the first publisher to leverage 1Audience through a strategic partnership, making its entire CTV content library available for programmatic access.

1Audience empowers publishers to curate and sell audiences directly through the platform, offering advertisers access to premium inventory with enhanced transparency and precision targeting. Leveraging AI-driven Smart Curation, the platform analyses billions of data points from publisher traffic, matching it with our identity graph, and enabling real-time audience segmentation. Smart Curation combines audience demographic, behavioural, and interest data with contextual insights, creating custom, data-activated PMPs, ready for seamless programmatic delivery to DSPs.

Omer Latif, CEO of ElementalTV, commented: “With 76 per cent of CTV advertisers prioritising audience-based buying, 1Audience empowers publishers to meet this demand by offering direct, AI-powered audience activation. Our platform bridges the gap between how CTV is bought and how it’s sold, providing precision targeting, programmatic access, and full control of inventory.”

Through 1Audience, Fremantle offers advertisers access to its library of popular titles such as America’s Got Talent, The Price is Right, and Family Feud, reaching over 100 million US households. The platform’s direct-to-publisher model reduces the number of intermediaries, ensuring better supply path optimisation (SPO), improving brand safety, and enabling more cost-effective campaigns.

Matt Katrosar, Senior Vice President, Global Advertising Sales & Strategy at Fremantle, added: “With 1Audience, we can bring our content library to the programmatic marketplace efficiently, offering advertisers direct access to trusted, premium environments. The ability to align AI-powered audience curation with programmatic delivery creates a powerful connection between content and audience.”