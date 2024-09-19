Sanchez to join WBD Board Of Directors

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has announced that Daniel E Sanchez will join the Company’s Board of Directors effective October 1st, and stand for election by the Company’s stockholders at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. At its recent meeting, the Board adopted a resolution to increase the size of the Board to twelve directors, and also voted at that time to add Sanchez as an independent director.

Sanchez is an accomplished attorney and a seasoned public company director. He currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors for Liberty Global and also Liberty Latin America. From May 2017 until April 2022, Sanchez was a member of the Discovery Board of Directors and previously served on the boards of Starz and Lionsgate, providing him important public company board experience.

From January 2007 until his retirement in 2021, Sanchez was in legal private practice, representing individual and business clients in a variety of non-litigation areas. In 2012, Sanchez earned his master’s degree in tax law, and subsequently focused his practice on the area of tax planning. This legal expertise will enable Sanchez to assist the Board in developing strategies that take into consideration a wide range of issues resulting from the application and evolution of tax laws and regulations.

“Dan’s legal background, business experience, and exceptional service on the Discovery, Inc Board make him a positive addition to WBD’s Board,” said Samuel A Di Piazza Jr, Board Chair at WBD. “The Company and the industry are in a time of exceptional change, and with that comes exceptional opportunity. Dan will be an important voice as the Board advises on growth plans, evolving consumer preferences, and strategic initiatives.”