UK titles rule Netflix’s H1 most-watched shows

Netflix has shared its latest Engagement Report, which shows what people watched on Netflix from January to June 2024.



Introducing the report, the streaming platform said: “Watchtime — or engagement — is our best indicator of member happiness. When people watch more, they stick around longer and recommend Netflix to others. In the first half of 2024, people watched over 94 billion hours on Netflix — a reflection of how much our members love our stories and value our service. Great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere”.

The report found:

Four of Netflix’s 10 biggest shows this year so far were from the UK ( Fool Me Once 108 million views , Baby Reindeer 88 million, The Gentlemen 76 million and One Day 39 million). Responding to the news, Fool Me Once creator and Executive Produ cer, Harlan Coben said: “I’m so thrilled for the entire Fool Me Once team and so grateful to our Netflix viewers. It’s a special day.”



Non-English stories were also hugely popular, making up nearly a third of all viewing. Titles from Spain ( Society of the Snow 104 million, Berlin 49 million, The Asunta Case 31M and Raising Voices 25 million) and Korea ( Queen of Tears 29 million, Parasyte: The Grey 25 million and My Demon 18 million) led the way. France ( Under Paris 85 million), Italy ( The Tearsmith 53 million), Japan ( City Hunter 16 million) and India ( Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar 15 million) had notable breakouts .



Bridgerton draws big…



The Bridgerton universe brought in 189 million views in the first half of 2024 with Season 3 alone garnering 92 million views in less than two months.

When compared to the second half of 2023 , views for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (24 million) doubled and increased five times for Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2.

Netflix audiences enjoy many different genres…

Action and adventure brought films including Damsel (144 million) starring Millie Bobby Brown; and Lift (129 million) starring Kevin Hart; and series like Crooks (16 million), Boy Swallows Universe (13 million), Yu Yu Hakusho (8 million) and the newest season of Sweet Tooth (16 million).

Prestige series and films including Emmy winning Ripley (9 million) and The Crown (12 million in its final season), Emmy nominated Griselda (69 million), 3 Body Problem (52 million) and Scoop (19 million), alongside popular hits Leave the World Behind (41 million) and Hit Man (31 million) kept audiences entertained.

Romance captivated viewers, from rom-coms like Mother of the Bride (78 million), heartfelt dramas like Doctor Slump (14 million), and tearjerkers like Heartstopper (5 million across its two seasons) all proving popular.



Comedy content was also demand, with The Roast of Tom Brady (22 million), Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer (17 million), Alpha Males (14 million from two seasons) and Young Sheldon ( 106 million views across its six seasons), entertaining viewers.



( Reality TV had returning favourites like the latest seasons of Love Is Blind (21 million), Perfect Match (11 million) and Is It Cake? (9 million).

Animated films brought family movie night favourites like The Super Mario Bros Movie (80 million- not available in the UK) , Minions (73 million) and The Boss Baby (64 million).

And Netflix’s most-watched documentaries served a variety of tastes, from American Nightmare (55 million), The Greatest Night in Pop (25 million) and Formula 1: Drive to Survive (12 million) to America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (6 million) and Emmy winning series Love on the Spectrum (11 million).

Richard Fee, Executive Producer at Fool Me Once producer Quay Street Productions, said: “Fool Me Once has captured audiences around the world and its recognition as the global most watched series of 2024 so far, is a testament to the whole team and our ongoing partnership with the master of twists and turns, Harlan Coben. At Quay Street Productions we always set out to make entertaining television and the overwhelming response has exceeded our wildest dreams. Thank you to Netflix and to everyone who has joined us on this thrilling journey”.

Lead writer and Executive Producer, Danny Brocklehurst said: “Wow, we are delighted to be top of the Netflix chart. Amazing and mind blowing!”