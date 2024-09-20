Audible, Disney launch new kid-focused originals

Audible, the audiobook and podcast service, and Disney Publishing have released three new Audible Originals from Disney’s Frozen, Disney & Pixar’s Cars, and Star Wars, in addition to 60 audiobooks featuring stories including Finding Dory, Marvel’s Avengers, Monsters Inc, Mulan, and Toy Story.

The three, new Audible Originals releasing today feature multiple Disney character voices and immersive sound design.

The titles include:

Star Wars: Padawan’s Pride

Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Padawan Anakin Skywalker star in this galactic adventure set three years after the events of Star Wars:The Phantom Menace. When a Republic spy goes missing on the Moons of Varl, the Jedi Council asks Obi-Wan and Anakin to infiltrate an underground podracing circuit run by a crime boss believed to be holding the spy prisoner. Master and apprentice must use all their Jedi skills in this action-packed tale of cutthroat competition, deadly deception, and, ultimately, what it means to be a Padawan. Recommended for ages 8–12. Written by Bryan Q. Miller.

Disney Frozen: Olaf’s Quest

Olaf, Arendelle’s adorable snowman, loves to read. One day, an unexpected message leads Olaf and his friends Anna, Kristoff, and Sven on a quest for a place known as Haus Biblio, described as a “sea of stories.” Join the group’s journey as they cross over mountains, search for monsters under bridges, and have conversations with friendly sheep. Recommended for ages 6–8. Written by Suzanne Francis.

Disney Pixar Cars: The Legend of the Crystal Hubcap

Best friends Lightning McQueen and Mater are on the road to attend Mater’s sister’s wedding across the country when they accidentally find themselves at the legendary Cave of the Crystal Hubcap. Legend has it, whoever gazes into this hubcap becomes the luckiest racer in the world. Mater thinks the hubcap would make the perfect wedding gift and heads into the cave in search of it with Lightning—when it comes to treasure hunting, sometimes friendships are the greatest treasures of all. Recommended for ages 3–5. Written by Steve Behling.

Rachel Ghiazza, Chief Content Officer at Audible, commented: “As a customer-obsessed company, we know our devoted listeners want to share their love of audio with the children in their lives. We believe imagination is at the core of family entertainment, something that Disney has championed as an industry leader for generations. We’re honored to collaborate with Disney to bring smiles to kids’ faces when they hear the swoosh of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s lightsaber or the squeal of Lightning McQueen’s tires. New audio adventures begin today, and we can’t wait to share what’s in store over the next few years.”

Disney Publishing’s Tonya Agurto, Senior Vice President of New IP and Global Business Development, added “Kids targeted audio experiences connect families, spark imagination, and foster a life-long love of storytelling. Disney Publishing is delighted to bring original and enchanting stories to Audible listeners which span beloved franchises and characters across Disney Frozen, Pixar and Star Wars.”