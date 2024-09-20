Digi Portugal’s Nowo acquisition approved

The Portuguese Regulatory Authority for Social Communication (ERC) has greenlit Digi Portugal’s purchase of Cabonitel, the parent company of Nowo.

This acquisition will indirectly grant Digi Portugal full ownership of Nowo, the country’s fourth largest telecommunications provider with a 5 per cent share and around 270,000 mobile network and around 130,000 fixed network customers. Nowo provides fixed voice, mobile services, broadband, TV and bundled packages.

The ERC’s decision was based on a thorough review that concluded the merger would not harm the values of freedom of expression, pluralism, and diversity of opinions.

Digi’s purchase of Nowo is expected to benefit consumers with potential price reductions of up to 7 per cent in the Portuguese telecommunications market. The acquisition will also provide Digi with a customer base and access to a catalogue of content.

The launch date for Digi’s services in Portugal is expected to be before the end of November, according to company officials.

Digi Portugal, a subsidiary of the Dutch-Romanian telecommunications group Digi, is currently expanding its operations in Portugal. The company has already obtained licences from the National Communications Authority (Anacom) to offer various telecommunications services and is investing in a nationwide fibre optic network.

The acquisition of Nowo, valued at €150 million, follows Vodafone Portugal’s failed attempt to purchase the company earlier this year. The ERC had previously blocked Vodafone’s acquisition due to concerns about competition.