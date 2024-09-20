India: Disney Star acquires T10 tournaments

Disney Star has agreed adeal with T Ten Global to bring all four T10 cricket tournaments – Zim Afro T10, US Masters T10, Abu Dhabi T10, and the newly launched Lanka T10 – to fans in India over the next four months. The two-year deal will see Disney Star deliver coverage in English and regional languages for the Indian audience.

Since its inception in Sharjah in 2017, T10 cricket has grown into a global sensation, with seven seasons in the UAE alone. Under the leadership of Chairman Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, T Ten Global has successfully expanded the format to new regions, including Africa, the US and Asia.

“We are delighted to associate with T Ten Global to bring the excitement of T10 cricket to millions of Indian fans,” said Harry Griffith, Head of Acquisitions & Syndication-Sports, Disney Star, “Cricket in India is a festival, and this collaboration will give fans another reason to celebrate. We are confident that T10 will captivate audiences with its fast-paced action and unmatched entertainment value.”

Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, T Ten Global Sports Founder and Chairman, added: “We are very happy to welcome onboard Star Sports, who will be a big pillar of support for us as they will help take the sport to more fans across India. This association has the potential to become a game-changer for us, and Star Sports’ reach, coupled with dynamic cricket, is a very encouraging sign.”

The 2024 T10 season begins with the return of the Zim Afro T10, following its inaugural edition. Season 2 begins on September 21st, featuring David Warner, Dawid Malan, Yasir Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, James Neesham and Colin Munro, promising a week of high-octane action in Harare, with each day showcasing three matches. Following the Zim Afro T10, the action continues with a series of T10 tournaments across the globe.

The US Masters T10 will take place from November 8th to 19th featuring cricket legends, including Suresh Raina, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Dwayne Bravo, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Hafeez, Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, Kamran Akmal, Harbhajan Singh, Abdul Razzaq, Denesh Ramdin and Mashrafe Mortaza. Abu Dhabi T10 is scheduled from November 21st to December 2nd, and the newly launched Lanka T10 from December 12th to 22nd.