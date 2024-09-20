ITV launches GenAI ad production for SMEs

ITV is launching two new TV commercials which have been created using Generative AI as part of an expanded commercial creative production service to encourage Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to consider TV advertising.

An AI-created advert by Swansea based travel company Travel House (pictured), which has branches across South Wales, will launch on September 23rd to viewers in the ITV Wales region on ITV1 and ITVX. UTV viewers in Northern Ireland will see an advert for Newry-based Sheepbridge Interiors from September 20th. It is the first time both companies have advertised on TV and attaining the production value of the ads within budget was only made possible by using GenAI, says ITV.

The ads have been created by augmenting ITV Commercial’s normal creative process, using licenced Generative AI image and video tools alongside ITV’s voice over artists. As with all TV advertising, both ads have been approved through ClearCast.

Jason Spencer, ITV Business Development Director, commented: “Too often the cost of making an ad is a barrier for brands looking to breakthrough and test TV. By expanding our existing creative production services to include making ads with GenAI, we can democratise this further, and make the power of TV advertising accessible to all. We are constantly innovating to find better ways to help brands grow. We are really pleased to be working with ambitious brands Travel House and Sheepbridge Interiors to launch this service. While nothing can beat the creativity of the talent involved in the advertising industry, by introducing a GenAI option for SMEs we’re able to create high quality ads for an accessible cost.”

Dennis Niblock, owner of Sheepbridge Interiors, said: “We thought a TV ad of this quality was far out of our reach so it’s been a real game changer for us to be the first to use this new service from ITV.”

Katie Davies, Travel House Marketing Executive, added: “We are excited to see our TV advert go live and are confident this innovative production approach will be a significant benefit and revenue driver for Travel House. We look forward to seeing the positive impact it brings to our business.”

The project builds on the creative production services ITV currently offers, where its in-house team make over 1,000 ads a year for over 200 new-to-TV brands. The GenAI creative production option will be open to all new SME advertisers.

Planet V, ITV’s self-serve addressable advertising platform, has also attracted over 1,000 new-to-VoD advertisers since launch.